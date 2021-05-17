WandX (WAND) Hits Market Cap of $329,796.45

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One WandX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $329,796.45 and $3,030.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00085865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.14 or 0.01278767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00064651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00117134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

