Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $470.92 on Top Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $470.92 or 0.01094129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $189,348.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00030028 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

