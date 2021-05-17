Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 6.6%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. 2,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 736,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The firm has a market cap of $891.95 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

