Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Federal worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Washington Federal by 4.9% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 71.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of WAFD opened at $33.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

