Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Trading Up 2.7%

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 244.50 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.17). Approximately 309,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 418,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £622.48 million and a PE ratio of 29.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.33.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

