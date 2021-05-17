Waves Enterprise Hits Market Capitalization of $21.09 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and $923,510.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00089151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00448878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00228333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004913 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.17 or 0.01311154 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

