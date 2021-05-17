WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $272.34 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $272.34 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002093 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 438.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,727,836,661 coins and its circulating supply is 1,565,599,046 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.