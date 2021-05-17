WaykiChain Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $115.29 million and approximately $36.22 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00085955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.57 or 0.01362561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00064647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00115194 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.