WazirX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.79 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. WazirX has a market cap of $596.11 million and $71.79 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00004528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00089505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.06 or 0.00455386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00230341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.92 or 0.01336562 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00041965 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

