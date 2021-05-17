Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Shares of JACK opened at $118.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

