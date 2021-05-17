Wedbush Comments on Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $15.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 455.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 66.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

