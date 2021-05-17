Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for XOMA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. XOMA has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $337.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in XOMA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

