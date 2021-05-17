Wedbush Weighs in on L Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the year. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE:LB opened at $69.23 on Monday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in L Brands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $13,705,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.