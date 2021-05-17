Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Century Communities (CCS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) recently:

5/5/2021 – Century Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Century Communities had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Century Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

4/29/2021 – Century Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Century Communities had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Century Communities is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Century Communities is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Century Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $64.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.01. 7,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

