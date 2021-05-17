Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Toromont Industries (TMTNF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS: TMTNF) recently:

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $107.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $99.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $107.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Toromont Industries was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

