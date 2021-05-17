Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alithya Group (ALYA)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – Alithya Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company's integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. "

5/4/2021 – Alithya Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Alithya Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Alithya Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Alithya Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Alithya Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Alithya Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Alithya Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2021 – Alithya Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.20. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Alithya Group is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alithya Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

