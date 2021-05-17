Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EVERTEC (EVTC)

EVERTEC (NYSE: EVTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – EVERTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – EVERTEC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

4/30/2021 – EVERTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – EVERTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – EVERTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.52. 193,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,848. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.36.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,829,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after acquiring an additional 687,461 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in EVERTEC by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after buying an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

