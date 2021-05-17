Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) recently:

5/17/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $263.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $268.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $292.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $263.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating.

4/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $292.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $268.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $277.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $267.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is seeing weakness in commercial and protective & marine businesses. Demand remains subdued in oil and gas, which is protective and marine’s largest single-end market. The resumption of commercial construction projects also remains sluggish. The commercial end market is also expected to remain soft over the near term. Demand for architectural paint also remains somewhat weak in non-domestic regions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sherwin-Williams is seeing softness in Europe and Asia in its Consumer Brands Group unit. The company also faces headwinds from input cost inflation. Higher raw material costs are expected to weigh on its margins in 2021. Sizable acquisition-related charges may also affect its earnings.”

4/4/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/29/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $278.67 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $278.67 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $291.33 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.68. 17,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,810. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.09.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

