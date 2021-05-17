Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS: CDNAF) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $201.00 to $219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$202.00 to C$234.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$223.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$195.00 to C$220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 5/14/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CDNAF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.99. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244. Canadian Tire Co., Limited has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $175.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

