Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Athene (ATH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Athene (NYSE: ATH):

5/17/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

5/10/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

4/1/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ATH traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.79. 4,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Athene Holding Ltd alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Athene by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Athene by 4.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.