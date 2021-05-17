Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA):

5/13/2021 – HCA Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

4/29/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/26/2021 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $191.00.

4/26/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/23/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $230.00.

4/13/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.50. 1,008,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,687. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock worth $84,791,254. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

