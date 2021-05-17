Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Navient (NAVI)

Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.50 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Navient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflect benefits from fee income growth and lower provisions. The company remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost the top line. It continues to undertake cost-control measures to aid profitability. Investments in technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations bode well. However, the company continues struggling with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about its prospects to some extent. Furthermore, its high debt burden is a matter of concern.”

4/29/2021 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.50 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Navient had its “focus list” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

4/27/2021 – Navient was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/15/2021 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Navient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Navient was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.50.

3/23/2021 – Navient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost the top-line. It continues to undertake cost-control measures to aid profitability. Improving economy and gradually falling unemployment rate along with investments in technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations bode well. However, the company continues struggling with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about the company’s prospects to some extent. Furthermore, its high debt burden is a matter of concern.”

3/19/2021 – Navient was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.50.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.22. 40,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,091. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Navient by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 280,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navient by 45.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Navient by 72.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 84,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

