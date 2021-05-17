Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Weibo worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WB. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Weibo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

