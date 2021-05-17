Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-$503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

NASDAQ WB opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.07.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

