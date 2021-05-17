Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-$503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.
NASDAQ WB opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
See Also: Recession
