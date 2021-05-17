Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Werner Enterprises worth $71,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

