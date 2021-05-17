WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Michael L. Perkins Sells 1,125 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $39.70. 179,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,812. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

