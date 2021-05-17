West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $113,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $211,338,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $333.07 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $339.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.93.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

