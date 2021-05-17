WestRock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 17,570 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,090% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,476 call options.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WestRock by 51.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,376,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,627,000 after buying an additional 467,065 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

