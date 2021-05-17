Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

WTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of WTE traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 88,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,879. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$21.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.77 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

