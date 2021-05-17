Weyerhaeuser (WY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Weyerhaeuser had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Weyerhaeuser was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

5/3/2021 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Weyerhaeuser was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Weyerhaeuser was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

