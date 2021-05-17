WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Tops $102.26 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $18.09 or 0.00041929 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $102.26 million and $337,998.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00448973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00226904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.32 or 0.01296300 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00042005 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

