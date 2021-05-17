White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.39% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $136,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,065,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,043,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,187.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,076.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

