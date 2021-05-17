Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) received a C$7.00 target price from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.10.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,248. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.91. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$1.82 and a one year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,740.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.