Wilder World 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $573,358.00 (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $573,358.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00022544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $612.19 or 0.01359987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00115081 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

