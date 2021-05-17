William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Exagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XGN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

XGN stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $158.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

