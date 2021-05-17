William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Novanta in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $134.13 on Monday. Novanta has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.