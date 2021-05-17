William Blair Comments on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.15 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In related news, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.