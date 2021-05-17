William Blair Comments on MediaAlpha, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) – William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for MediaAlpha in a report released on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAX. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

MAX opened at $34.80 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

