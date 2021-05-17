William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

