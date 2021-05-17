William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sientra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). William Blair also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

SIEN stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Sientra has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $392.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Sientra by 30.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Sientra by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 38,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 989,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 185,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84,845 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

