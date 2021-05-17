William Blair Weighs in on 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 549.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $46,148.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,567.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003 over the last ninety days.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

