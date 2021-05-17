Wing Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. Wing has a market cap of $61.91 million and approximately $50.71 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $38.72 or 0.00085716 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,724,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,599,162 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

