World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of World Fuel Services worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,135.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

