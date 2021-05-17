World Token (WORLD) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. World Token has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $449,738.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Token has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00453668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00227752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.33 or 0.01289063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042163 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,207,645 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

