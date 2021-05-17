WPP TOKEN Market Capitalization Reaches $10.00 Million (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $10.00 million and $53,668.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00085955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.57 or 0.01362561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00064647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00115194 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

