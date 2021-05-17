Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $384,441.82 and $1,535.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $5.86 or 0.00012972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00089219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.02 or 0.00453903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00226191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.68 or 0.01301075 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

