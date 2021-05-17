Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $396.46 or 0.00880735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $761,596.34 and $4,132.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00090502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00454282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00228698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01348743 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041815 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

