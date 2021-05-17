WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells $67,193.28 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WSFS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.69. 157,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $208,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

