X-CASH Price Tops $0.0003 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $16.01 million and $81,237.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 140.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,798,481,063 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

