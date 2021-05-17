Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,356 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Xilinx worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $133.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

